Comedian Amy Schumer Among More Than 300 Arrested at Kavanaugh Protest: VIDEOS

Lady Gaga Delivers Fiery and Powerful Defense of Christine Blasey Ford: She Shared Her Assault to ‘Protect This Country’ — WATCH

Kavanaugh Makes Last Ditch Effort for Sympathy in Wall Street Op-Ed Full of False Claims About His Impartiality

Amy Schumer was among more than 300 people taken into custody including model Emily Ratajkowski at a protest opposing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Schumer was seen in several videos posted to social media, including one in which a police officer asks her if she is ready to be arrested.

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018