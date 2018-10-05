Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: ‘A Star is Born’ is Electric Entertainment: Movie Review

Comedian Amy Schumer Among More Than 300 Arrested at Kavanaugh Protest: VIDEOS

by Andy Towle
October 5, 2018 | 7:01am

Amy Schumer was among more than 300 people taken into custody including model Emily Ratajkowski at a protest opposing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Hart Senate office building on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Schumer was seen in several videos posted to social media, including one in which a police officer asks her if she is ready to be arrested.

You Might Also Like