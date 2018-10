Gay Conversion Therapy Drama ‘Boy Erased’ Drops Emotional New Trailer Ahead of its Friday Release: WATCH

Fury as China Reverses 25-Year Ban on Rhino Horn and Tiger Bone for Useless Medicine

As part of a tease to its line-up of spooky content, Netflix has enlisted Queer Eye‘s avocado guru Antoni Porowski to star in a very brief trailer.

He starts each day with a stretch in his underwear, a scrub made of green tea leaves and Greek yogurt, and a steamy shower. Antoni doesn’t care whether you like what he has to cook or not, you’ll eat it anyway. Happy Halloweenie.