Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Corbin Fisher and GayHoopla Performer Kyle Dean Has Died at 21

Police Launch Manhunt for Homophobic Vandal Who Tagged Wall with ‘Bash a Gay Today’

by Towleroad
October 8, 2018 | 12:28pm

Police in Sydney, Australia have launched a manhunt for a homophobic vandal who tagged a wall in Sydney’s inner-city suburb of Alexandria.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports: ‘Laura Hunter and April Long were travelling through Alexandria on Sunday morning when they saw an older man crouched and spray painting the wall…Ms Hunter photographed the offending message and the man as he pulled a hat down over his eyes and walked away.The man said he had been “robbed by a gay man once”, Ms Hunter said on Sunday.’

You Might Also Like