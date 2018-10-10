Billy Eichner Uses His Big Mouth to Push Young People to Vote at the American Music Awards: WATCH

KJ Apa Describes the Time He and Cole Sprouse Got Flashed by an Older Man: WATCH

In a rousing moment at last night’s American Music Awards, Billy Eichner used his big mouth to urge young people to vote in the midterm elections.

Shouted Eichner, bringing the audience to its feet: “Young people of America, the biggest election of our lifetime is happening, on November 6. Tonight is the final night to register in 20 states in this country. Please grab your friends. Tell them to vote. Now is the time. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community, if you believe if climate change is real and that we need to do something about it. Don’t let anyone tell you your vote won’t count. It does!”