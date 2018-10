Pharrell Sent Trump a ‘Cease and Desist’ for Playing ‘Happy’ at Rally Hours After the Synagogue Massacre

Gay Classmate: MN GOP Candidate Doug Wardlow Said I Was a ‘F*gg*t’ Who ‘Should Be Shot’

Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that removes birthright citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil, he told Axios in an interview for a new four-part documentary series airing on HBO this Sunday.

Said Trump: “We’re the only countryin the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States … with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end.”