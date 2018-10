Back in May 2017, GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte, then the Republican House candidate running in Montana’s special election, body slammed Ben Jacobs, a political reporter for The Guardian, after Jacobs entered a room where a FOX News crew was setting up for an interview.

He was later charged with misdemeanor assault.

At his rally last night in Missoula, Trump praised Gianforte for the assault: “Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him, never. Any guy that can do a bodyslam, he’s my guy.”