Call Me Honey: WATCH

by Towleroad
October 9, 2018 | 7:41am

In his latest short and sweet clip, Michael Henry and Clayton Froning give a comedic twist to the topic of self identification, bringing a request to the local barista.

RELATED: Matt Wilkas Gets 'Nailed' by Michael Henry: WEB SERIES