Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Trump Bullies and Belittles CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and ABC News’ Cecilia Vega: ‘I Know You’re Not Thinking. You Never Do’ — WATCH

Cleveland Man Shocked That Catholic Church Fired Him for ‘Liking’ Facebook Post About Gay Marriage: WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 1, 2018 | 11:45am

An outreach minister for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was fired from his job after liking a post about gay marriage on Facebook and posting photos from a gay wedding he attended.

News5 Cleveland reports that Keith Kozak, who is gay but kept his sexual orientation private from his employer, is shocked that the Catholic Church would do such a thing: “Kozak said this move by the church rocked how he views his religion…While the organization didn’t specifically comment on his case, a spokesperson told News 5 the Cleveland Diocese might be within its rights, citing “ministerial exception.” It prohibits clergy members from bringing claims under federal discrimination laws because the relationship between an organized church and its ministers is its lifeblood. “It’s a wake-up call for me, it’s a wake-up call that I didn’t really realize the Catholic Church would act like this,” said Kozak.’

You Might Also Like