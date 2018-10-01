Cleveland Man Shocked That Catholic Church Fired Him for ‘Liking’ Facebook Post About Gay Marriage: WATCH

Three Yale Classmates of Brett Kavanaugh Say He Lied Under Oath About His Drinking and Behavior: WATCH

An outreach minister for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was fired from his job after liking a post about gay marriage on Facebook and posting photos from a gay wedding he attended.

News5 Cleveland reports that Keith Kozak, who is gay but kept his sexual orientation private from his employer, is shocked that the Catholic Church would do such a thing: “Kozak said this move by the church rocked how he views his religion…While the organization didn’t specifically comment on his case, a spokesperson told News 5 the Cleveland Diocese might be within its rights, citing “ministerial exception.” It prohibits clergy members from bringing claims under federal discrimination laws because the relationship between an organized church and its ministers is its lifeblood. “It’s a wake-up call for me, it’s a wake-up call that I didn’t really realize the Catholic Church would act like this,” said Kozak.’