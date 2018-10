Christian Bale is unrecognizable and Sam Rockwell has fully channeled the mannerisms of George W. Bush in the new film Vice about Cheney’s ascent to the White House.

Directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), the film also stars Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carrell as Donald Rumsfeld, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan.