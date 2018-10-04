Undecided Senators Collins and Flake Say FBI ‘Investigation’ Offers ‘No Corroboration’ of Christine Blasey Ford’s Claims

Two Senators undecided on their votes to confirm SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh haves made remarks after seeing the results of the FBI’s sham investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

Said Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) to reporters: “It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews. That’s really all I have to say right now.”

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said: “I think Susan Collins was quoted saying it was very thorough but no new corroborative information came out of it. That’s accurate. I wanted this pause, we’ve had this pause. We’ve had the professionals, the FBI, determine — given the scope that we gave them, current credible allegations — to go and do their review which they’ve done. Thus far we’ve seen no new credible corroboration, no new corroboration at all.”