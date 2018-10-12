Don Lemon Trashes Kanye West’s ‘Embarrassing…Minstrel Show’ — WATCH

Don Lemon blasted Kanye West and Donald Trump last night for the 16-minute display that was carried live on the major cable networks yesterday.

Said Lemon: “I have no animosity for Kanye West. I’m just going to be honest and I may get in a lot of trouble for it. I actually feel bad for him. What I saw was a minstrel show today. Him in front of all these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans, because every one of them is sitting either at home or with their phones, watching this, cringing.”

He added: “Kanye needs help, this has nothing to do with being liberal or a conservative. We have to stop pretending… like this is normal.”

Watch:

Lemon later got into it with pro-Trump commentator Steve Cortes

Said Cortes to Lemon: “You know, Don, you said this meeting was embarrassing. I think quite frankly what’s embarrassing is the condescension you’ve shown to Kanye West, someone who I think is a brave, independent thinker, a creative genius. Does he speak in a different vernacular? Of course he does like a lot of artists. It’s one I don’t always understand but I do understand he’s a great thinker. And for you and a lot of guests to dismiss him as a ‘token negro’ and question his mental stability when you’re not doctors, you haven’t examined him, I think is really unfortunate. And it’s an example unfortunately that is all too common on the left which is liberal- when a minority doesn’t tow the party line, they are vilified and dismissed….You said earlier today this was a minstrel show…I mean, could you be any more condescending to this man?”

Lemon countered: “I’m just telling the truth. I’m not being condescending to him, I’m telling the truth. And if you ask African Americans around the country, they will tell you the exact same thing. That’s what it looked like today, sadly. And I’m saying this… not out of animus for Kanye West but because I feel sorry for him. And I think he needs to take care of himself.”