Dua Lipa on LGBTQ Activism: ‘I Believe in Equality and..Have a Duty to Speak Out About Things That are Important’

British recording artist Dua Lipa spoke to Billboard’s Pop Shop podcast about her LGBTQ activism: “I believe in equality and everyone having the same opportunities and there being a lot more acceptance in the world. You know, being from London, sometimes you live in your little bubble where there’s so much diversity and so much acceptance and you don’t really realize that it’s not like that in every other part in the world, so you feel like because you’re given this platform, you have a duty to really speak up and speak out about the things that are important.”

The singer spoke out in September after Chinese fans were dragged from her concert in Shanghai for waving rainbow flags: “I will stand by you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show. What you did takes a lot of bravery. I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved.” She pledged to return to Shanghai “when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”