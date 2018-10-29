Trump Again Calls Journalists the ‘Enemy of the People’ Two Days After Deadly Synagogue Attack

Donald Trump on Monday morning attacked the free press and fact-based journalists as “the enemy of the people” two days after an attack by a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue.

Tweeted Trump: ‘There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame…….of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!’

He also tweeted, on Sunday night: ‘The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!’