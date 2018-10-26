Australian Rugby Star Israel Folau: I ‘Really Enjoyed’ the Firestorm After I Said Gays are Going to Hell

Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau told reporters that he “enjoyed” the controversy that erupted earlier this year after he declared in an Instagram post that gay people are going to Hell.

Folau replied to a follower in the post who asked, “what was gods plan for gay people?”

Said Folau: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.

Folau also defended his remarks with another post suggesting he was being persecuted for his beliefs.

Said Folau to reporters this week: “It’s a bit of a roller-coaster year, for me, more so off the field with what’s been happening but, to be quite honest, it might sound a bit crazy, but I kind of really enjoyed what was happening off the field. Not that it happened on purpose, but my identity is based around my faith in God. And I truly believe that from deep down inside, what was happening off the field, even though it was challenging and it was hard, it was actually moulding me into the person [I am] … and taught me a lot of things that I needed to learn, and I’m still learning now. Obviously a lot of people will say negative things about what was happening, but it taught me to actually love and forgive them for obviously not agreeing and that’s something that I’ve learnt to take on.”