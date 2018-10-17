Love, Violence, and Self-Doubt Take the Field in Freddie Atlas’s ‘Something About You’ – WATCH

Singer-songwriter Freddie Atlas explores the nuances of self-loathing and anti-gay violence in the music video for his new song “Something About You”.

Said Atlas to NNN: ‘My dream was always to use the visual part of my music as a canvas for social awareness and themes of social justice. Usually, the stories we see about LGBTQ, queer people, and anti-gay violence are often very white. I’m not blaming whiteness, but I want to bring visibility to and service for communities that are unheard and not well represented…For the video, it was important for me to showcase how hatred and violence stem from either self-hatred, trauma, or misery. The guy that ends up beating the other one has an identity crisis. Then, in the end, the one who is beaten says, “Go find yourself.” He tells him to go find his own love, his own identity, and his suffering.’