3 Shot Outside Gay Bar in San Antonio: WATCH

Three people were shot outside of San Antonio’s Pegasus nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning after a dispute at a taco truck adjacent to the venue.

News4 San Antonio reports: “Witnesses told officers they were in line outside the taco truck when one man became angry at another man who could not make up his mind about what to order. The men began pushing and shoving each other. Security guards at Pegasus broke up the fight and separated the men. One of the men walked off, but returned with a gun and fired three shots into the air. A manager at Pegasus worked to get bystanders inside the club and out of harm’s way. The manager says the man with the gun then got into a car, drove around the block and then returned where he opened fire a second time, injuring three people.”

The three people wounded were identified as 41-year-old Richard Rocha, 32-year-old Ilieana Neira and 30-year-old Juan Cordova.

The incident is not believed to be a hate crime.