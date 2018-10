Colton Haynes Back with Jeff Leatham After Divorce Filing: ‘Life is a Beautiful Place with You Beside Me’

The words “Death to LGBT” were tagged on a monument commemorating LGBT Holocaust victims in Meir Park in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reports: ‘Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai condemned the vandalism, and immediately ordered the graffiti removed. Soon afterwards, he posted a picture on Facebook showing that the monument had been cleaned of the graffiti. “We will continue to act and to protect members of the community as we have done so far,” he said.’