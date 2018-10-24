Insufferable Gay Instagram ‘Influencer’ Dumped by His Sugar Daddy, Must Fend for Himself: WATCH

“I’m actually a verified public figure.”

“James, a sexy, youthful sought-after Instagram star in high-society, and self-proclaimed ‘Trophy,’ is dumped by his wealthy live-in benefactor,” explain the filmmakers about what you’ll see in the short film Trophy Boy. “Now he must learn that the real world is not the facade he’s built for himself on social media.”

Trophy Boy has been making the rounds on the festival circuit but is now available to view (wk-unfriendly) below.

Said filmmaker Emrhys Cooper on why he made the film: “Social media has created a generation of self-obsessed narcissists obsessed with self-obsessed narcissists. My goal for ‘Trophy Boy’ is to say look up from your phone, breathe, observe, and think about what really matters; honesty, integrity and deep sense of responsibility. Enjoying the people you love and doing meaningful work. When we do this, we put ourselves on a path toward achieving the dream of living a truly satisfying life. Our #authenticlife, as it were. Zero ‘Likes’ given. Or needed.”

Watch: