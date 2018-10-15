Gay Lyft Passenger Who Hurled Racial Slurs at Black Driver Apologizes in New Video: WATCH

Bryan Singer: Esquire Magazine is Going to Try and Destroy My Career with ‘Fictional’ Hit Piece

Robert Ortiz, the insufferable gay Lyft passenger who went viral last week after hurling racial slurs at a driver, apologized in a video posted to YouTube and in an interview with PIX11 News.

A few of the Ortiz’s remarks to the driver:

“I came out of a gay club and your driver is racist against gay people.”

“I called the police to protect myself because I know my legal rights as an American citizen that voted for Trump…I’m not gonna stop talking you piece of sh*t.”

“I’m gonna make his night a living hell.”

“Tell me why I’m in a Lyft and the [N-word] f**king pulled over…The [N-word]’s recording me without my consent…F**k Black Lives Matter. Every life matters.”

In his YouTube video, Ortiz, who was fired from a job at CityMD and has been banned from Lyft for life, said the words came out because he was drunk.

Said Ortiz: “I’m not racist. I’m from New York. Sometimes we say things just to get under somebody’s skin, and I think that’s what I was trying to do. When I saw that I said I voted for Trump I almost vomited in my mouth. We say things just to get people upset at the moment. And a lot of things that I said weren’t acceptable. They were just said out of anger.”

“Who doesn’t have an argument with a cab driver,” added Ortiz. “But the words that I chose were completely wrong.”

Ortiz also gave an interview with PIX11 News: ‘Ortiz became tearful when he spoke about losing his job, saying he has no way of providing for his family. He said he does not want any pity; he just wants to put everything in the past.’