Gay Man Catfished Four Straight Men into Sex After Convincing Them to Meet Him Blindfolded, Court Hears

London’s Kingston Crown Court is hearing the case of a gay man charged with six counts of “causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” with four separate men, The Independent reports.

After engaging them on Tinder and other social apps as a woman, the gay defendant, Duerte Xavier, told the straight men he would meet them for sex in his apartment or in a public park if they were blindfolded.

Excl – Bearded gay man accused of posing as a woman to lure men for sex https://t.co/1qjFdJtV4V — Andy Crick (@SunManAndy) September 28, 2018

The Independent reports: ‘But the 33-year-old’s apparent deception came to light when one man lifted the blindfold while receiving oral sex, the court heard. “I saw this man with a beard,” he told Kingston Crown Court. A second victim was also given oral sex by the accused, while two others performed anal sex on him believing it was vaginal, it was claimed. The man who called police told jurors he had matched with a “good looking” woman call Anna on dating app Lovoo. She promised sex if he promised to wear a blindfold. “Be my obedient toy,” the message said…Another alleged victim said he was tricked into having anal sex in a park after falling for the apparently fake profile. He was told to go to a specific place, put on a blindfold and wait. He said the person who approached sounded “feminine” and gave “quite pleasant” oral sex before things progressed.’

The defendant’s attorney claimed that the plaintiffs knew they were meeting a man for “role play.”