Man Gets Hearing Back with Cochlear Implant and the First Thing He Hears is His Boyfriend Proposing: WATCH

Hayward Duresseau contracted Meningitis eight months ago during a trip to San Francisco to visit his family and lost his sight, his hearing, and was paralyzed from the waist down. During a three month stay in the hospital, he was able to regain his sight and mobility. But not his hearing. With the help of a cochlear implant, Duresseau was finally able to regain his hearing.

The first words he heard were those of his partner Kerry Kennedy proposing:

Kerry told Buzzfeed News: “I wanted the first thing that I said to him to be asking for his hand.”

Added Duresseau: “I was in shock. I’m hearing all these click sounds, I’m hearing my brother speak, and I can hear Kerry, and the first thing that comes out of his mouth — it’s this big spiel about what we’ve been through and he’s down on one knee.”