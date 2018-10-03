Gay Couple’s Parisian Wedding Photos Go Viral

Twitter user @Camsquiat shared a set of photos of their uncle’s gay wedding in Paris which have gone viral on the social media network. The couple, Riccardo Hinds and James Burrell, are seen posing around various city landmarks, one of them in a white tux with a magnificent train.
They later retweeted the viral post, adding “We appreciate all the love!!!!”
My uncle got married in Paris and the wedding pictures are absolutely gorgeous and fabulous, I just had to share! pic.twitter.com/vR8pRtsKtX
— LOVE 10/18 💗 (@CAMSQUIAT) October 2, 2018