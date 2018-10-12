GOP Candidate Threatens Pennsylvania Governor: ‘I’m Going to Stomp All Over Your Face with Golf Spikes!’ — WATCH

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner threatened Governor Tom Wolf in a video posted to his Facebook page on Friday.

Penn Live reports: “Tensions between the two camps have escalated as the race moves into its final three weeks. Wagner, who trails Wolf by double-digits in most public polls, has called for additional debates between himself and Wolf. Wolf has refused.”

Said Wagner in the video: “You know what’s interesting? You don’t want to do town hall meetings. You don’t want to do debates? Your campaign people said I raised the white flag? … Well, Governor Wolf, let me tell you what, between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face, because I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes. Because I’m going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania. And we’re throwing you out of office. Because I’m sick and tired of your negative ads. Governor Wolf, I am bound and determined, I am going to vote you out of office.”

Full video of GOP candidate Scott Wagner threatening Gov. Tom Wolf: "You better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." pic.twitter.com/Whh6TdsOXz — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2018

The full clip: