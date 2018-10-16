Towleroad Gay News

Trump Attacks ‘Horseface’ Stormy Daniels

by Andy Towle
October 16, 2018 | 11:13am

Donald Trump attacked Stormy Daniels on Tuesday morning after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit against him, ruling that he had not defamed her on Twitter.

Tweeted Trump: ‘“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!’

The NYT reports: ‘The tweet in question was posted by the president on April 18, one day after Ms. Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, posted a sketch of a man who, she alleged, threatened her in 2011 as she was first considering speaking out about the affair she said she had with Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump called the sketch “a total con job,” depicting “a nonexistent man.”’

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti responded: “You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? . – tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption. They are equally tired of your attacks on women, especially the ones who you have had sex with while cheating on your wives. We (and the UN) are laughing AT YOU, not with you.

