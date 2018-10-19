Identical Twins Transition Together: WATCH

Jack and Jace Grafe, identical twins and correctional officers from Monroe, Georgia, shared the story of their transition with FOX5 Atlanta (above) in hopes of helping young people going through the same thing.

The twins began their physical transition at the age of 21 after years of feeling like they were “in prison” in their bodies. They confided in each other at age 15 that they did not feel as though they were the gender assigned to them at birth.

Jace told the news outlet that the fact that they are identical twins helped them a lot: “With him there, we had each other’s back. We looked out for each other. I feel like we’ve saved each other from a lot of really dark and depressing moments. Sometimes, I wonder if he wasn’t here, if I would have been by myself, if I would have had suicidal thoughts. I’m not saying I would have, but it’s very possible. I would have been most definitely alone.”