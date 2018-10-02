‘Single Parents’ Actor Jake Choi Comes Out as Sexually Fluid

Former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray Says Bouncer at Eagle Gay Bar Assaulted Him, Left Him on Pavement: WATCH

Jake Choi, a series regular on the new ABC sitcom Single Parents, has come out as sexually fluid in an interview with the website Very Good Light.

Choi said he made determinations about his sexual orientation after his first “transformative” role playing a gay man, in a film called Front Cover.

Said Choi: “When I auditioned, I was bartending for a gay party for a couple of years. I was like, this is reflective of all the friends I have and he’s an amalgam of 10 people I know in one role. I felt a huge responsibility tell this for my gay Asian loves. For Asians and Asian Americans.”

“When I shot the movie I identified as straight – that’s how I was conditioned,” Choi told VGL. “Now, I identify as fluid.”

He added: “After I did Front Cover, it made me think. A lot. Am I really living my truth? Am I really free? Am I still kinda, swimming upstream? Every day I would think. What does it mean when I’m talking to a guy and connect with him emotionally with intimate energy? Maybe it’s not just sexual but it could be. Maybe, sh*t, I’m attracted to everything. Maybe it’s more feminine or more androgynous. I realized yeah, I’m fluid. It’s not black or white. It’s grey.”

Choi also blasted cis straight actors who won’t play gay: “Being an actor means that you are truthfully reflecting human experiences. Gay people are people, too. Human-beings aren’t defined by their sexuality…As an artist, it shouldn’t matter: you’re telling a story.”