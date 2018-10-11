Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump’s Lying ‘USA Today’ Op-Ed on Healthcare: ‘John McCain Gave You the Finger’ — WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for many months – most pointedly on the topic of health care, ripped the president over an op-ed he wrote for USA Today which was riddled with lies and misleading claims. It’s truthful claims, according to this excellent piece from NBC News debunking the op-ed, were presented without proper context.

One of Trump’s claims which riled Kimmel: “As a candidate, I promised that we would protect coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions and create new health care insurance options that would lower premiums. I have kept that promise, and we are now seeing health insurance premiums coming down.”

Snapped Kimmel: “No, you didn’t keep that promise. That promise was forced on you because John McCain gave you the finger and so you weren’t able to not keep that promise. That’s not keeping a promise. And yes, rates will go down in some states but they would have gone down even further in all states if you and your buddies hadn’t spent the last year trying to cripple the plan we have now. This is claiming you saved people from drowning after you put a hole in the side of the ship. It’s just a lie. It’s another lie.”

Trump’s op-ed is HERE. Then read this.