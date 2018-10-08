CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Apologizes as Anti-Gay Tweets Resurface

Taylor Swift Gets Political, Urges Vote for Senate and House Candidates Who Support LGBTQ and Women’s Rights

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s White House reporter, apologized on Sunday night after tweets from 2011 resurfaced in which she called someone a “fag” and expressed reservations about rooming with a lesbian. Collins said she was in college and “immature” at the time she wrote them.

Collins attended the University of Alabama. Before working for CNN, she was the White House correspondent for Tucker Carlson’s conservative news site The Daily Caller.

The tweets were circulated on social media. One of those users bringing them to light were the gay GOP group Log Cabin Republicans.

Collins apologized on Sunday night, tweeting: “When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn’t represent the way I feel at all. I regret it and apologize.”

Collins was recently the subject of the news after Donald Trump belittled her and ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega during a press conference. In July, Collins was barred from a press event because the White House was not happy she was asking about former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.