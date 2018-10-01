Kathy Griffin Reacts to Shout-Out from Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh in SNL Sketch

Cleveland Man Shocked That Catholic Church Fired Him for ‘Liking’ Facebook Post About Gay Marriage: WATCH

Kathy Griffin reacted to being called out by Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh in the opening sketch of SNL’s season premiere on Saturday night. In the sketch, Damon’s Kavanaugh sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee and spat, “I’m here tonight, because of a sham. A political con job orchestrated by the Clintons. And George Soros….and Kathy Griffin!”

Tweeted Griffin: “I couldn’t be happier. I’ve always wanted to be part of the deep state which includes the Clintons and George Soros.”

I couldn't be happier. I've always wanted to be part of the deep state which includes the Clintons and George Soros. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/8PlQqFGP8g — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 30, 2018

Griffin received the Ally Leadership Award from Equality California over the weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Griffin was honored “for her activism, including her campaign against Proposition 8, named the California Marriage Protection Act, which attempted to only allow marriage between a man and a woman. She worked to try to repeal the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” military policy and raised $5 million for HIV/AIDS prevention and queer civil rights organizations.”