Trump Apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for His ‘Pain and Suffering’, Declares Him ‘Proven Innocent’ — WATCH

Donald Trump apologized to alleged rapist Brett Kavanaugh before his ceremonial swearing in at the White House on Monday night, claiming he was “proven innocent” of the sexual assault allegations against him, though any sane person following the FBI investigation understood that it was an incomplete, and total sham.

Said Trump: “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure. Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of personal and political destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that, I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”