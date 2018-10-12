Lindsey Graham: ‘To the Extent That It Matters, I’m Not Gay’ — WATCH

GOP Candidate Threatens Pennsylvania Governor: ‘I’m Going to Stomp All Over Your Face with Golf Spikes!’ — WATCH

TMZ confronted Senator Lindsey Graham )R-SC) at Reagan National Airport on Friday, asking him about a tweet from comic Chelsea Handler suggesting that he’s gay.

Tweeted Handler on Thursday: “If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC”

If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay. Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 11, 2018

Graham responded: “It’s a free country, you can say what you want to say, I don’t care. I don’t think much about what she says at all. If she wants to live her life that way. It’s up to her. To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay….Belittling people is not as funny as it used to be, and that’s a good thing.”