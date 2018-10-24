Kim Davis Grilled by Voters About Denying Marriage Licenses to Gay Couple: ‘I Treated Everybody Equally’

The Witch Is Back on ‘Sabrina,’ Get ‘Busy’ This Sunday, ‘Riverdale’ and More TV This Week

Kim Davis, the clerk of Kentucky’s Rowan County who was jailed in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples and is running to retain her seat in November, defended her actions at a public forum on Tuesday. Davis is running against Elwood Caudill Jr., who she defeated in 2014 by just 23 votes.

Davis, who was jailed after defying a federal judge who ordered her to issue the licenses, said she did nothing wrong, the AP reports: “I did not treat anybody unfairly. I treated everybody equally because I quit issuing marriage license altogether. I took an oath to stand up and uphold our Kentucky constitution and federal constitution, that’s exactly what I did….I have had many people ask me, ‘Why didn’t you do your job? Why didn’t you do your job? Why didn’t you just quit?’ Well if you will read our Kentucky state statutes, they still say that marriage is between one man and one woman. That’s what we voted in.”