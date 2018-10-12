Towleroad Gay News

Matt Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh Make a Naked Appeal for Your Love: WATCH

by Towleroad
October 12, 2018 | 9:14am

Matt Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh are 90 percent funded for their second season of Matt and Dan, so they’re making a naked appeal to help them get across the finish line…if the connection doesn’t go bad again.

Check out their new clip which exists in the same twisted universe of last year’s episodes. Help them out here. And if you’ve never seen these twisted dudes before, check out Matt and Dan talking about the sex they just hadvisiting the doctorselling real estate, and saying good-bye to a friend on his deathbed.

