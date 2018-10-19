Mega Millions, Calum Scott, Wildfires, Blackpink, Harvey Fierstein, Dallas, Cats, Hocus Pocus, Jason Chaffetz: HOT LINKS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MEGA MILLIONS. The Mega Millions jackpot soars to a record 1 billion dollars. “This is truly uncharted territory, and it’s exciting to see people across the country buying their tickets and joining in the fun,” said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and the Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming in a statement Friday. “Hitting the $1 billion mark for the first time is historic, and we can’t wait to meet the winner(s) who will share in that history.”

NIKKI HALEY. Breaks with Trump: “in America, our political opponents are not evil.”

EDNA TURNBLAD. Harvey Fierstein really doesn’t want to know about John Travolta’s performance in Hairspray.

CLIMATE CHANGE. EPA spokesperson unaware of dire “irreversible” climate change report: ‘A spokesperson from the New York headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told The Daily Beast that she was unaware of the recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “What report?” she asked. “I haven’t heard of it.” After further discussion, the EPA spokesperson declined to comment on whether the government agency had reviewed the paper or made any plans to respond to it. Representatives from the other nine regional offices either declined to comment, did not respond to requests for comment, or deferred to the D.C. office. ‘

SHOUTING MATCH. Chief of Staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton seen yelling in West Wing: “Trump, who was incensed about the rising levels of migrants and threatened to shut down the southern border on Twitter earlier that morning, took Bolton’s side during the argument. Bolton favors a harder line approach to the issue and criticized Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during the argument, a source said. Nielsen used to serve as Kelly’s deputy when he ran DHS. Bolton reportedly said Nielsen needed to start doing her job, which incensed Kelly.”

JASON CHAFFETZ. Former Congressman is still a racist dick.

At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/37rvaSOVGl — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 18, 2018

F**K YOU. CNN’s Jim Acosta lashes out at Twitter user for “Dear Diary” comment.

HOCUS POCUS. The three stars of the original – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – are set to reunite!

HISTORICAL MARKER OF THE DAY. In Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood.

RIHANNA. Singer rejected Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick: “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the insider reveals. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

CASTING. Judi Dench to join live Cats adaptation as Deuteronomy: ‘In the original, the Jellicle’s leader Old Deuteronomy is played by a guy, a patriarch who by the end of the night will select a cat to be reborn into a new life on the Heaviside Layer, an annual feline tradition. Deuteronomy is a large old cat who has lived many lives and buried “nine wives,” though that line will have to change in the film.’

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. K-pop queens BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa “Kiss and Make Up”.

SECOND NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Calum Scott “No Matter What.

NATURE YOU SCARY OF THE DAY. The Weather Channel’s immersive demonstration of wildfires.

FRIDAY FLASH. Robert Oliveira.