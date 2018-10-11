Melania Trump: ‘I’m the Most Bullied Person in the World’ — WATCH

SFO Launches Public Call for Photos of Harvey Milk to Appear in New Airport Terminal Mural and Gallery

Matthew Shepard’s Ashes to Be Interred at Washington’s National Cathedral 20 Years After His Brutal Murder

First Lady Melania Trump made an astonishing claim in an interview with ABC News reporter Tom Llamas set to air on Friday. Defending her involvement with her cyberbullying organization Be Best, Trump said “I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world. One of them — if you really see what people [are] saying about me.”