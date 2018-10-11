Melania Trump: ‘I’m the Most Bullied Person in the World’ — WATCH

First Lady Melania Trump made an astonishing claim in an interview with ABC News reporter Tom Llamas set to air on Friday. Defending her involvement with her cyberbullying organization Be Best, Trump said “I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world. One of them — if you really see what people [are] saying about me.”
