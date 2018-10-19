Towleroad Gay News

Missoula, Montana Protesters Send Two Mountainous Messages to Trump

by Andy Towle
October 19, 2018 | 7:25am

Donald Trump arrived in Missoula, Montana on Thursday evening and protesters were ready with two massive messages.

On Mt. Jumbo, one of several hills surrounding the red state’s liberal Bitterroot Valley enclave, protesters had sewn giant pieces of fabric to surround the stone “L” for Loyola Sacred Heart Catholic High School and create the word “LIAR”. On a facing hill, protesters had surrounded the University of Montana’s “M” with letters spelling out IMPEACH. The messages accompanied an anti-Trump rally at the city’s Playfair Park.

