Missoula, Montana Protesters Send Two Mountainous Messages to Trump

Donald Trump arrived in Missoula, Montana on Thursday evening and protesters were ready with two massive messages.
On Mt. Jumbo, one of several hills surrounding the red state’s liberal Bitterroot Valley enclave, protesters had sewn giant pieces of fabric to surround the stone “L” for Loyola Sacred Heart Catholic High School and create the word “LIAR”. On a facing hill, protesters had surrounded the University of Montana’s “M” with letters spelling out IMPEACH. The messages accompanied an anti-Trump rally at the city’s Playfair Park.
Apparently the liberal city of Missoula prepared messages for the arrival of your flight. The concrete L on Mt Jumbo is for Loyola Sacred Heart Catholic High School — converted to spell out “LIAR”. The M is at the University Of Montana — converted to “MPEACH”.
Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/uaiZNUPlhJ
— Vladimir Putin (@4realVPutin) October 19, 2018