Horrific Video of ‘Gay’ Teen Boy Murdered in the Street Sends Shock Waves, Grief Over Social Media

A horrific video of a teen boy dying in the streets of Baghdad has gone viral after being posted to social media by his attackers, who killed him for looking gay.

The brutal slaughter caused the boy’s name, # حمودي_المطيري, to trend on Twitter.

Albawaba reports: ‘The video shows the victim lying on the ground, unable to move as he bleeds to death. The killer can be heard in the video asking the boy “What is your name? Where is your house?” with Mohammed crying and urging him to go to hospital and get his mother. The victim asks whats is coming out of his body, as the attacker replies: “It’s your guts”

Kurdistan24 reports: ‘The victim is said to be a 15-year-old, known as Hamoudi al-Mutairi, who had earlier posted pictures challenging gender stereotypes. According to some media reports, Mutairi had been on his way home in Baghdad’s Yarmouk neighborhood when his assailant, in pursuit, caught the teenager and began repeatedly stabbing him. As the young man is seen lying on his side, covered with blood, a voice, presumably that of his attacker, asks what his name is, where his home is, and other details about him. One of the questions could be translated either as “who is your boyfriend?” or “who is your [male] friend?” Confused and in shock, the victim then asks the man behind the camera where all the blood covering his abdomen was coming from. “Your guts are out,” the voice replies, in a joking manner. Mutairi then asks to be taken to a hospital and the video ends with him saying, “I want my mom.”’

The sickening video was posted to Facebook and Twitter where it is still available with a little searching if it must be seen, though we are not linking to it. The descriptions above are accurate.

Social media users in Iraq expressed horror at the incident.

طفل مواليد ٢٠٠٣ يقتل ويصورون قتله فيديو وتعذيبه باخراج احشائه من بطنه لأنه مثلي !

كيف يستنكرون المثلية ولا يستنكرون القتل والتعذيب #حمّودي_المطيري

داعش هي حقيقتكم pic.twitter.com/fOFWHwWQo7 — ⚖ | Dalal (@eldelli_) October 9, 2018

#حمّودي_المطيري is trending in Arabic because a 14 year old Iraqi Boy named Hamodi Al-Motteri was tortured and killed because people suspected he was gay and the video is being shared on shared on Social media by his killer. His Last words were: "I want to see my mother" pic.twitter.com/CMxnYEcOYr — Secular Liberal Boudicca (somalis call me Afweyne) (@Jliba1997) October 9, 2018

#حمودي_المطيري

To the #LGBTQ community and activists around the world, a 14 year old kid from #Iraq was filmed being tortured, mutilated, and murdered.

His last words were "I want to see my mother"

Please raise awareness about this in order to pressure authorities to take action pic.twitter.com/jggj1J6x8K — Shermeen Sarbast (@ShermeenSarbast) October 9, 2018

Rest in peace #حمودي_المطيري , we will keep fighting, we will not be stopped. pic.twitter.com/f5Tm4wR2D0 — Rayan Abdelbaki 🚀 (@astro_rayan) October 11, 2018

i’m so sorry that you were brutally murdered because you were surrounded by people who wouldn’t accept change, i’m so sorry that being different was your ‘mistake’ in this brutal place. Rest free 🙏🏼💔 #تاره_فارس #حمودي_المطيري — saj (@EndlessVoidd) October 9, 2018

I hope whoever did this dies a slow and aginising death in a fire and burns in hell

What's a 14 y/o's fault to die this way because some psychopaths "thought" he was gay and literally had no proof whatsoever other than a pic with a snapchat filter??#حمودي_المطيري — Kat | has 5 exams 💔🌈 (@Y00nWaddles) October 9, 2018