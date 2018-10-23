Trump’s ‘I am a Nationalist’ Admission — WATCH

Donald Trump told a crowd at his Houston rally that he is a “nationalist” even though he’s “not supposed to use that word.”

The admission left Don Lemon stunned: “Wow. We’re gonna talk about that word tonight. It is a favorite of the alt-right and is loaded with nativist and racial undertones. And globalist. Well, globalist has been used as a slur of sorts, sometimes even against those in the administration, often with anti-semitic overtones. Which just happened to make the president come right out and embrace nationalism. Openly. And claim that mantle. What has happened here?”

Added Frank Bruni: “Well the question is, is that a dog whistle? He’s a sloppy speaker. So when he says ‘nationalist,’ is he thinking of all those connotations you just mentioned or is he speaking sloppily? He’s saying things that aren’t true as well. He’s saying ‘globalist’ means you care more about the globe than the country. No, President Trump. Globalist means you understand that our fate is entwined with the fates of other countries and that in fact a rising tide lifts all boats. That’s what globalist means to someone who’s being serious about it. He’s trying do the ‘America first’ thing and he’s trying to lend a new vocabulary to it. Now he’s brought in nationalist. And maybe it’s a dog whistle to races and such. Maybe he’s just speaking sloppily.”

Watch:

Chilling… Trump blowing the White Nationalist dog whistle at a rally for #TedCruz. Trump and GOP Regime not even pretending anymore but fully embracing fascism. They are the party of White Nationalists. #VOTE #VoteThemOutNov6th https://t.co/hcen2kjVh8 — nadinevandervelde (@nadinevdVelde) October 23, 2018

Okay folks I am still stuck on Trump saying out loud at a rally tonight that he is a nationalist. Let’s not let this get lost in the chaos. This is a big admission which should terrify us all. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 23, 2018

Last night Trump called himself a nationalist, which is sure to provoke the media left to once again accuse him of fascism. Yet Gandhi was a nationalist, as were Mandela, Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro, Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln. Nationalism by itself is not fascism — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 23, 2018