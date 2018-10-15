Elizabeth Warren Wants Trump to Pay Up on $1 Million Offer for DNA Test Proving Native American Ancestry

Just Be Best: Randy Rainbow Puts Melania’s ‘Shiny New Self Righteous Slogan to the Test’ — WATCH

In July (above), Donald Trump said he would give Elizabeth Warren’s favorite charity a $1 million donation if she took a DNA test and it proved she had Native American ancestry.

Said Trump in July:“Let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas. I promise you I’ll do this: I will take, you know those little kits they sell on television… learn your heritage!…We will take that little kit — but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation, we have to do it gently. And we will very gently take that kit, and slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t injure her arm, and we will say: I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

This morning, Trump declared, “Who cares…I didn’t say that.”

Trump to Elizabeth Warren in July: "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian." Trump today after Warren released her DNA test results: "Who cares? I didn't say that." pic.twitter.com/lpAPtdtgKR — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 15, 2018

Warren revealed the results of her test this morning.

She now wants Trump to pay up, tweeting: “By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here’s the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: http://www.niwrc.org/donate-niwrc. NIWRC is a nonprofit working to protect Native women from violence. More than half of all Native women have experienced sexual violence, and the majority of violent crimes against Native Americans are perpetrated by non-Natives. Send them your $1M check, @ realDonaldTrump. I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide. What are YOU hiding, @ realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr President.”

