Gay Leather Scene, Cristiano Ronaldo, Matt Bomer, Janelle Monae, Pumpkin Spice, Bradley Cooper, Jessie Ware: HOT LINKS

PRESIDENTIAL ALERTS. The movie.

INDICTED. DOJ indicts 7 Russian spies for malicious cyber activities against the U.S. and its allies. ‘The new indictments come on the heels of the U.K. and the Netherlands accusing Russia of running a massive global campaign of cyber attacks intended to undermine Western democracies. Dutch authorities said today they expelled four GRU officers for attempting to hack OPCW, a global chemical weapons watchdog investigating the Novichok poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England.

BRADLEY COOPER. The absurd reason he once lost out on a movie role.

IMMIGRATION. Judge blocks Trump’s mass deportation attempt.

ORWELLIAN. Facebook blocks many gay-themed ads as part of new policy: ‘The Washington Post found dozens of advertisements mentioning LGBT themes and words that the company blocked for supposedly being political, according to a public database Facebook keeps. The rejections, the majority of which Facebook told The Post were in error, underscore the company’s challenges in regulating the massive amount of information flowing through its service, an issue that burst into the fore after the disclosure that Russian-state actors used advertisements on Facebook to sow discord during the 2016 U.S. election. But they also touch on a deeper tension as the company seeks to better regulate political uses of its platform. Though Facebook has taken pains to appear neutral, the censorship of LGBT ads, however inadvertent, points to the company’s difficulty in finding a middle ground in a tense national climate where policy increasingly hinges on fundamental questions about race and identity.

GUARDIAN. Why is the gay leather scene dying?

VANISHING. LGBT Republican candidates: “To date, the handful of openly gay Republicans who have served in Congress have either been outed or have come out sometime after they were elected—either during or after their time in office. That means the GOP has yet to successfully elect an openly LGBT federal lawmaker—and with no nominees this cycle who fit that description, that precedent remains out of reach. Meanwhile, there are currently 21 LGBT Democratic nominees for Congress who could add to the seven openly LGBT Democrats now serving in the House and Senate.”

CRISTIANO RONALDO. Juventus footballer denies rape allegations: “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

DOOM PATROL. Matt Bomer is joining the cast: “Matt will play the character of Negative Man, as well as Larry Trainor in flashback scenes…The upcoming series is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).”

HARRIET TUBMAN. Janelle Monae has joined a biopic about the abolitionist: ‘Janelle Monae is joining the cast of Focus Features’ “Harriet,” a new biopic chronicling the life of Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo as the heroic abolitionist…Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Zackary Momoh, Deborah Ayorinde, and Vondie Curtis-Hall round out the cast of “Harriet.”’

REVIEW OF THE DAY. Adam Rippon reviews Pumpkin Spice products.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “Overtime”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Axe and Robin van Regen.