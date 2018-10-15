Towleroad Gay News

Police Investigating Vandalism of Gay Candidate’s Home as Hate Crime

by Andy Towle
October 15, 2018 | 9:40am

Redwood City Jason Galisatus

Redwood City, California police are investigating after a gay city council candidate’s home was vandalized on National Coming Out Day last week. Jason Galisatus‘ home was tagged with graffiti reading “#GAY”. One of Galisatus’ campaign posters was also torn down.

Said Galisatus to the Daily Journal: “It was unsettling, but I will not be intimidated and it won’t stop me from being outspoken on issues I care about. This campaign is about representing all residents of Redwood City no matter their background. And on the City Council, I intend to be a leader who will stand up for all residents in our community, whether you just moved here or have lived here a long time and no matter what neighborhood or generation you belong to.”

