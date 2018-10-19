Ritz-Carlton Staffer Told Poolside Gay Hispanic Hotel Guests ‘You Don’t Belong Here’ and ‘You Couldn’t Afford’ It: Lawsuit

A Ritz Carlton staffer in Los Angeles told a gay couple to leave the establishment and humiliated them, according to a lawsuit.

NBC Los Angeles reports: ‘Angel De Los Santos claims he and his male friend were attempting to enjoy their time at the hotel pool when a female staff member working at the pool approached the two men and criticized them for their sexual lifestyle, their clothing and made comments such as, “you don’t belong here,” and “you couldn’t afford a room at [the] Ritz-Carlton.” De Los Santos claims the employee accused the men of entering the hotel illegally and when the two men spoke with a manager of the hotel, they claim the manager turned a blind eye to the mistreatment.’

Said De Los Santos at a press conference: “She said ‘you cannot be doing that’ here. We’re not doing any sex, kissing, just talking closer like a normal gay couple.”

The hotel is the same one accused of discrimination against African-Americans by SNL actress Lesley Jones last year.