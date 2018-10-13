Trump at Rally: ‘Robert E. Lee Was a Great General’ — WATCH

Melania Trump Finally Explained Who the Message on Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket Was For: WATCH

Donald Trump praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee as a “great general” at a rally on Friday night in Lebanon, Ohio.

Said Trump: “It also gave you a general who was incredible, he drank a little bit too much, you know who I’m talking about. So Robert E. Lee was a great general. And Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He was going crazy. I don’t know if you know this story. But Robert E. Lee was winning battle after battle after battle. And Abraham Lincoln came home, he said, ‘I can’t beat Robert E. Lee.’ And he had all of his generals, they looked great, they were the top of their class at West Point. They were the greatest people. There’s only one problem — they didn’t know how the hell to win. They didn’t know how to fight. They didn’t know how.”