Matt Baume Explains How ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Changed His Life: WATCH

Matt Baume Takes a deep dive into The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the night that the underground cult classic changed his life.

Writes Baume: “The Rocky Horror Picture show was a huge failure, at least when it premiered. It was too weird, too queer, too musical at a time when moviegoers stopped caring about showtunes. But within a few years, it found a new life as an underground phenomenon where everyone dresses up, shouts along, participates in rituals — like a Catholic mass but for drama club kids. So how did that happen? ”