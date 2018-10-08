Romania Vote to Ban Gay Marriage Fails Due to Low Turnout

A referendum to ban same-sex marriage failed in Romania because not enough people turned out to vote, Just 20.4 percent of the 30 percent of registered voters required showed up at the polls. A poll taken just before the election revealed that as many as 90 percent of voters supported the anti-gay restriction.

Bloomberg reports: ‘The two-day plebiscite at the weekend was triggered by a civil-society group called the Coalition for the Family, which gathered signatures from almost a sixth of the predominantly Orthodox Christian country’s 20 million population. While gay marriage isn’t currently recognized, the initiative sought to prevent future attempts to allow it by changing the constitution’s wording to “between a man and a woman” from the current “spouses.”’