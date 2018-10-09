Towleroad Gay News

Fans are Squirming Over What Sam Smith Just Put in His Mouth: WATCH

by Towleroad
October 9, 2018 | 8:27am

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith paid a visit to Gwangjang Market in Seoul, South Korea during a stop on his Asian tour, and fans freaked out in his Instagram comments after Smith posted a video in which he ate some octopus which was still wriggling on his plate.

Wrote Smith: “Gwangjang Market. Best part of my job is the music and the shows, second best part is getting to try all these mad and different foods. What an amazing day. P.S. this was genuinely nice, wasn’t just saying it x”

