Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger Cover Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ — LISTEN

Shawn Mendes and Teddy <3 (aka Teddy Geiger) have covered Queen’s “Under Pressure” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Proceeds from the track will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust in the fight against HIV/AIDS, according to Mendes.

Teddy is a longtime collaborator with Mendes, who spoke in May about her transition and how it influenced him: “I can’t express how happy that made me. And it’s something I really love to say: it’s a very new thing, right? People transitioning, there are still a lot of people who don’t understand it, and to refer to somebody as a pronoun that you haven’t been referring to them as their entire life, your entire life, is very difficult. But the thing that’s amazing is that I remember the day I said ‘she,’ and it wasn’t because I said it consciously, it was because I said it without thinking, basically just in conversation. I didn’t realize I did it, but she looked at me and she had the most incredible look in her eyes. If every person in the world had one of their best friends look at them that way, and express that much joy in what it meant for her to be referred to as the pronoun she is, there would no longer be an argument [over trans rights]. People would just understand. It’s so powerful to have somebody you’re so close to go through something like that. It’s just f–g beautiful, man. I really wish you could have seen it.”