Sinead O’Connor Converts to Islam, Changes Name

Sinead O’Connor has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’, she announced in a series of messages on Twitter.

The Express reports: ‘Yesterday, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted a quote from the Quran, which read: “I seek refuge in Allah from being among the ignorant.” Explaining her decision to convert to Islam, Sinead said: “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’.’

Thank you so much to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah today on this page. You can’t begin to imagine how much your tenderness means to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 25, 2018

Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page… but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come … https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

Last year, O’Connor, who has been vocal about mental illness in the past, posted a desperate video to Facebook that said she was living in a motel in New Jersey and staying alive for the sake of others. The video was hashtagged #OneOfMillions.

Said O’Connor: “I’m now living in a Travelodge hotel in the arse end of New Jersey. I’m all by myself and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist — the sweetest man on Earth who says I’m his hero. That’s about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment. The fact that I’m his bloody hero. And that’s kind of pathetic.”

She added: “I’m fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting like all the millions and millions that I know I’m one of to stay alive every day.”