Bigot Behind Canadian Town’s ‘Straight Pride’ Flag Threatens to Sue: WATCH

The bigot behind a Straight Pride flag that flew over the town of Chipman in New Brunswick, Canada, is threatening legal action after the flag was taken down.

CBC News reported: ‘The appearance of the flag, which was taken down after almost a full day, was met with outrage from some residents, but the man who helped raise it says it wasn’t meant to hurt the LBGT community of Chipman, a village of some 1,100 people, about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton. Chipman resident Glenn Bishop and 11 others met over the past few months to find ways to show support for straight people. “We are not against the gay pride people at all,” Bishop said. “I’m not against gay people; anybody’s sexual preference is their choice.”‘

The City Council released a letter, pleading ignorance: “No harm or hate was intended in any way as we pride ourselves on Chipman being a diverse and vibrant community. This flag distraction is a lesson for us and for other rural communities such as our own.”

LGBTQ residents were understandably upset and pissed:

Chipman, NB resident Glenn Bishop asked village council to fly a "straight pride" flag and was upset when he learned it had been been taken down. Bishop went to the flag pole this afternoon where he heard from people who don't agree with him. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/eyCmUUgXm3 — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) October 22, 2018

Village of Chipman mayor Carson Atkinson refused to apologize, saying the goal was to bring people together: “Well, there’s not so much an apology. It’s an apology for all of the people that are tied up in this, and that have taken exception on both sides of the issue.”

Bishop is mulling legal action: