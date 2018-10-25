Teacher Accused of Telling Classroom Student is Gay and Using Girlfriend as a Cover to Hide It: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A teacher at Nixon-Smiley High School outside of San Antonio, Texas is being accused by a local father of telling her classroom that his teen son is gay and using his girlfriend as a cover to hide his sexual orientation.

The father spoke with San Antonio’s News4 after the incident. He said his son is not gay, but because of what the teacher said to the classroom, he’s now being bullied by other classmates.

Said the father, who was not identified, told News4 he wants the teacher fired: “When you say something like that in open class kids are going to talk and they’re going to go with it…She assumed it because of the way he looks. He’s a well-mannered kid, takes care of himself. Gay or straight is not the problem here. The problem is the teacher making a comment causing bullying in a school. She’s apologized but I didn’t want an apology. What’s done is done so there’s nothing she can take back.”

The school is investigating.